IDF Publishes Video of Yahya Sinwar Fleeing with Luxury Goods Before Oct. 7

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published video footage on Saturday of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fleeing underground late at night on October 6, 2023, with luxury goods. His wife carried a $32,000 handbag.

Sinwar, knowing that Hamas planned a massive terror attack on Israel the following day, clearly knew that he would be a prime target once the invasion had happened. He moved his family underground — with luxuries, and cash.

IDF Arabic spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee identified the bag carried by Sinwar’s wife as a Hermès Birkin bag, retailing at $32,000.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari presented the footage, noting that Sinwar had descended underground in Khan Yunis in an attempt to “keep his position classified.”

He added: “This was a luxury that the people of Gaza did not have. Sinwar always prioritized himself, his money, and Hamas terrorists over the people of Gaza.”

Sinwar was killed Wednesday in a chance encounter with IDF troops in Rafah, near the border with Egypt. “This was the first and last time that he encountered Israeli soldiers, and he was eliminated,” Hagari emphasized.

