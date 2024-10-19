Netanyahu Warns Iran: ‘Assassination Attempt’ Was ‘Grave Mistake’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Saturday after a Hezbollah drone targeted his private residence in Caesaria, Israel, that its “assassination attempt” was a “grave mistake.”

As Breitbart News reported, three drones were launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon. Two were intercepted, but one targeted Netanyahu’s home. He and his wife were not there, and it is not clear if the drone hit the building itself. but the intent was reportedly clear.

In a statement released by the Israeli government, Netanyahu said:

The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future. I say to Iran and its proxies in its axis of evil: Anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a heavy price. We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them. We will bring our hostages home from Gaza. And we will return our citizens who live on our Northern border safely to their homes. Israel is determined to achieve all our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come. Together, we will fight, and with G-d’s help – together, we will win.

Israel has yet to respond to a massive Iranian ballistic missile attack that took place October 1. Though nuclear and oil facilities appear to have been ruled out as targets, military sites are said to be fair game — and, perhaps, Iran’s leaders.

