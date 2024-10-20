Druze Arab IDF Tank Commander, Col. Ehsan Daqsa, Killed in Combat

Col. Ehsan Daqsa, the Druze Arab who was the commanding officer of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) 401st Armored Brigade, was killed in combat on Sunday when he was standing outside his tank and it was hit by an explosive device.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement:

Today, during an encounter in northern Gaza in the Jabaliya area, the Commander of the 401st Brigade, Colonel Ahsan Daksa, fell in combat. During the same incident, a battalion commander was seriously injured, and two additional officers were lightly injured. The commanders were in the field in tanks, exited to observe the area, and were struck by an explosive while outside the tank.

Since the first day of the war, the soldiers and commanders of the 401st Brigade have been fighting in Gaza, leading the entry into northern Gaza, then Rafah, and now Jabaliya. Ahsan was an outstanding officer and a humble warrior who served in various combat positions within the Armored Corps. He was previously awarded a Chief of the General Staff Citation for his bravery during the Second Lebanon War, when he evacuated wounded soldiers under fire. On October 7th, he left his studies and arrived immediately to the fighting in the south and has fought ever since. He assumed command of the 401st Brigade about four months ago. He led the fighting in Tel al-Sultan in Rafah shortly after taking command, commanding the brigade’s efforts in defeating a Hamas battalion and leading the encirclements of the area and the elimination of many terrorists, which most likely prevented Sinwar’s escape before his elimination. He continued leading the brigade in the ongoing battle in Jabaliya, where they remain engaged. Ahsan led from the front and fell while leading his troops.

Ahsan, 41, left behind a wife and three children. In the past few hours, IDF representatives delivered the tragic news to his family in Daliyat al-Karmel. We extend our deepest condolences to them during this difficult time and will continue to accompany them.

Tonight, we are reminded once again of the heavy toll of this war. We salute the fallen and their families, who bear the pain and loss. We will do everything possible to provide support and comfort in these trying times.

The commanders of the 401st Brigade will continue to fight and are currently leading the operations in Gaza. Colonel Meir Biderman, who has served as Deputy Commander of the 162nd Division, will assume Ahsan’s position.