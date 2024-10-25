Hezbollah Murders Arab Muslims in Rocket Attack on Israeli Town

A Hezbollah rocket attack killed two people and wounded several more on Friday in the Muslim Arab town of Majd al-Krum in northern Israel.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Hassan Suwaed, 21, and Arjwan Abd al-Halim Manaa, 25, died from their wounds after the gym they were in was hit by Hezbollah rocket in the Arab-Muslim majority town of Majd al-Krum in northern Israel, Israeli media reported on Friday. Initially, reports stated that Suwaed and Manaa were in critical condition, with another person severely wounded and six others lightly to moderately wounded, according to Magen David Adom. Following an IDF report according to which approximately 30 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon towards Israel’s north, noting that some of which were intercepted, however, hits were also detected, MDA reported that three people were wounded and were evacuated to The Galilee Medical Center.

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed terrorist organization, has been firing dozens of rockets, anti-tank missiles, and drones at Israel since last October, attacking both military and civilian targets.

For the past several weeks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been operating in southern Lebanon in an effort to destroy Hezbollah’s bases near the border with Israel.

In July, a Hezbollah rocket killed 12 Arab children at a playground in a Druze Arab village in Israel’s Golan Heights.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.