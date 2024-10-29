United Nations Post Likely Hit by Hezbollah Rocket in Lebanon

A rocket that hit a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) post in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, injuring international peacekeeping troops, was likely fired by Hezbollah, according to the organization and media reports.

Israel has come under international criticism for injuries to UNIFIL peacekeepers, but Israel has provided evidence that Hezbollah operates near UNIFIL posts with the deliberate intent of placing peacekeeping troops in danger.

UNIFIL is supposed to enforce United Nations Security Council resolutions that prohibit Hezbollah from the border area and call for it to be disarmed. It has not.

Israel has asked that UNIFIL troops leave for their own safety, given the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) ongoing ground operation against Hezbollah. Israel says it is doing the job UNIFIL has failed to do.

