Israeli Commandos Raid Northern Lebanon, Capture Hezbollah Naval Official

Israeli commandos carried out a daring raid Saturday in northern Lebanon in which they captured Imad Amhaz, said to be a senior Hezbollah naval official, and took him to Israel for further questioning.

The Times of Israel reported:

Israeli naval commandos captured a Hezbollah official in a raid in northern Lebanon late Friday, the military confirmed on Saturday night, marking an unusual operation both in its nature and location deep inside the country. Lebanese media reported that Israeli special forces arrived from the sea and raided a chalet on the coast of Batroun, south of Tripoli, and took one person with them before leaving the area in speedboats. … The Hezbollah operative, named in media reports as Imad Amhaz, was considered by the IDF to be a “significant source of knowledge” in the terror group’s naval force.

Hezbollah’s navy has largely been a non-factor in the ongoing conflict between the Iranian-backed terror group and Israel, in which Hezbollah’s air attack, and commandos, have played a more active role.

However, terror groups have used naval forces in the recent past. Hamas was able to use naval commandos to infiltrate Israel’s southern beach area on October 7 and to kill many people before the terrorists themselves were eliminated. Israel later destroyed the Gaza port facilities that Hamas had used to launch the raid and to import weapons into the area.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Photo: file