IAEA Chief Tells Iran Time Is Running Out for ‘Diplomatic Solution’ to Nuclear Issue

Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told Iran on Thursday that the “margins for maneuver are beginning to shrink” for a “diplomatic solution” to the issue of Iran’s nuclear program.

“The Iranian administration must understand that the international situation is becoming increasingly tense and that the margins to maneuver are beginning to shrink,” Grossi said as he arrived in Tehran for “high-level consultations.”

“We know that it is indispensable to get, at this point of time, to get some concrete, tangible and visible results that will indicate that this joint work is improving (the) situation, is bringing clarification to things and in a general sense it is moving us away from conflict and ultimately war,” Grossi said on Thursday, at one of three news conferences he held in Tehran.

At another press conference, Grossi said Iran’s “nuclear installations should not be attacked.”

“It is in our power here to take concrete steps that will indicate, to the U.S. and the international community, that we can clarify things and move forward with concrete solutions,” he said.

These remarks may have been a response to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who said on Monday that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure has been exposed to attack by Israel’s extremely successful airstrikes in October.

“Iran today is more exposed than ever to damage to its nuclear facilities. There is a chance of achieving the most important goal, to thwart and remove the threat of annihilation from hanging over the State of Israel,” Katz said in his first meeting with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) general staff since being appointed defense minister last week.

Grossi has long been unhappy with Iran’s “complete unsatisfactory” compliance with IAEA inspectors, its dramatically increased pace of enriched uranium production, and its refusal to explain some anomalous discoveries by investigators.

In September, a frustrated Grossi said Iran stopped abiding by its nuclear deal inspection requirements early in the Biden-Harris administration, and has largely halted cooperation with his agency.

European leaders have also run out of patience with Iranian intransigence. A group of five European diplomats told Reuters on Wednesday that France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are pushing for a resolution against Iran when the IAEA board meets next week.

Among other effects, the resolution would oblige the IAEA to issue a “comprehensive report” on Iran’s nuclear activities, which would be much more detailed – and damning to Iran – than the usual quarterly reports.

“Our concerns about Iranian nuclear activity are well known. It feels a natural point to be asking the IAEA for a thorough report. That then provides a basis to deal with Iranian behavior,” one of the diplomats said.

Grossi has gone on the record saying he opposes issuing a comprehensive report, because he thinks it would anger the Iranians and make his efforts at nuclear diplomacy more difficult.

Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), confirmed on Wednesday that Tehran would react badly to any action taken by the IAEA.

“Any resolution against Iran’s nuclear program will be met with Iran’s immediate response,” he threatened.

Eslami said his government remains open to constructive talks, but will not negotiate under pressure.

“If they take the path of interaction, Iran is willing to interact, but if they choose another path, Iran will take necessary decisions,” he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi seconded this notion after meeting with Grossi in Tehran on Thursday, saying the “ball is in the European Union / E3 court.” E3 refers to France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

“Willing to negotiate based on our national interest and inalienable rights, but not ready to negotiate under pressure and intimidation,” Araqchi said on social media platform Twitter.

“As a committed member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), we continue our full cooperation with the IAEA. Differences can be resolved through cooperation and dialogue,” Araqchi insisted.