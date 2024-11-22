IDF Kills Head of Islamic Jihad Rocket Unit in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Friday that it had killed the head of the rocket unit of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a terrorist group backed by Iran that operates inside the Gaza Strip and participated in the October 7 attacks.

In a joint statement, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA, or Shin Bet, or Shabak) reported:

In the past week (Wednesday), the IAF conducted an IDF and ISA intelligence-based strike to eliminate the terrorist Khalid Abu Daqqa, Commander of the Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Unit. Khalid Abu Daqqa was operating inside the Humanitarian Area in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Abu Daqqa was responsible for commanding and conducting numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Both on and since October 7th, Abu Daqqa commanded rocket attacks against communities in southern Israel. Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, intelligence, and aerial surveillance. The IDF and ISA will continue to target anyone who took part in terror activities against Israeli civilians and to achieve the goals of the war.

Israel’s Army radio added that five other terrorists were killed in the airstrike.

Palestinian terrorists have frequently abused humanitarian zones and protected sites like hospitals and schools to carry out their activities.

