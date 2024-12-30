IDF Kills ‘Multiple’ Terrorists in Gaza Ambushes Overnight

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed Monday that it had killed ‘multiple’ terrorists overnight in ambushes that were set up to catch fighters attempting to flee the Jabaliya area in northern Gaza.

In a statement, the IDF said:

Following intelligence regarding attempts by terrorists to flee, deploy deception tactics and conduct ambushes in the Jabaliya area, IDF troops operated to identify and eliminate multiple terrorists in the area overnight. This operation follows the targeted operation against the Hamas command center embedded inside Kamal Adwan Hospital over the weekend, during which over 240 terrorists were apprehended. The forces are continuing to operate in the area to locate weapons, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, tunnel shafts, and military structures.

The IDF has been systematically moving through northern Gaza, in city after city, evacuating civilians southward and destroying what is left of the terrorist structure of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The ambushed terrorists were attempting to flee the IDF encirclement, but were spotted and killed.

Critics hostile to Israel have called the strategy “ethnic cleansing,” but Israel insists it is simply rooting out a Hamas-run infrastructure that permeated every aspect of civilian life in Gaza. A few days ago, terrorists in northern Gaza managed to fire two long-range rockets toward Jerusalem. Though the rockets were intercepted, they were the first such rockets fired at Israel since January 1, 2024, according to Army Radio, and reinforced the need to clear the entire area of terrorists and their weapons.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said Monday that IDF efforts to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in northern Gaza are ongoing, even as Israel continues to facilitate the transfer of hundreds of aid trucks into Gaza.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.