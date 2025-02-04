Report: Hamas Tortured, Executed Members Suspected of Gay Sex

New documents reportedly reveal that Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization formerly in control of Gaza, tortured and executed those of its members it suspected of homosexual activity, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported:

Hamas tortured and executed terrorists within its ranks who allegedly had gay sex, shocking documents show — as sources added some male Israeli victims of the Oct. 7 massacre were raped in captivity. The Iranian proxy terror group had a running list of recruits who were found to have failed Hamas’ “morality checks” by having same-sex relations — and they heavily paid the price, according to documents recovered by the Israel Defense Forces and shared with The Post. The documents reveal the “crimes” that were allegedly committed by 94 Hamas recruits — lumping together “homosexual conversations,” “flirting with girls without a legal relationship” and “sodomy” in with serious allegations of child rape and torture.

Hamas’s opposition to homosexual activity, based in fundamentalist Islam, evidently did not extend to the rape of male Israeli victims of terror. Israeli investigators found that Hamas had raped not only Israeli women, but Israeli men as well, during the October 7 attack.

Israel is the only country in the Middle East that is safe for gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender individuals. Palestinians who identify with one of those categories have often found refuge in Israel.

