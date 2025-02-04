Watch Live: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Meets President Trump at the White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, February 4.

Netanyahu’s visit to the White House is the first official meeting with a foreign leader of Trump’s second presidential term, following meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before Trump was sworn in and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Argentinian President Javier Milei, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, and Paraguayan President Salvador Peña attending his inauguration.

Trump and his team were instrumental in negotiating a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas before he was even sworn into office, despite Joe Biden trying to claim credit for the agreement.