Michael Rapaport on President’s Middle East Plan: ‘TRUMP GAZA PLAZA 2025’

Comedian and actor Michael Rapaport offered his reaction Thursday to President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. take over the Gaza Strip after relocating most of the Palestinian population, saying there may be no other option.

Rapaport has moved from being an extreme critic of President Donald Trump to a somewhat neutral, and sometimes supportive, commentator (although he has said that he will “never” reveal who he actually voted for in the 2024 race).

The issue that pushed him to leave the Democratic Party was the growing hostility toward Jews and Israel, especially after the Hamas terror attack of October 7. Rapaport traveled to Israel after the attack and performed on Israeli TV.

In response to Trump’s suggestion this week that the U.S. “own” Gaza, Rapaport said that no other option for peace had been successful, and blasted pro-Palestinian activists for supporting October 7: “You don’t get no state for that!”

“If you’re more offended by the idea of the United States taking over Gaza than what you have seen with your own eyes, for decade after decade, from October 7th, even now — sometimes you have to learn the f*cking hard way.”

