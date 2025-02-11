Hamas Dismisses Trump Demand to Release All Hostages

The Hamas terrorist group on Tuesday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for the release of all remaining Israeli and American hostages from Gaza by noon on Saturday, or the ceasefire deal is over — and Israel can respond as it wants.

AP reports Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said the dozens of hostages would only be returned if all parties remain committed to a ceasefire deal reached last month.

“Trump must remember there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties,” he cautioned, adding threatening language only complicates matters.

Hamas has threatened to delay the next release of three Israeli hostages, due Saturday, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement, including by not allowing a surge of tents and shelters into the devastated territory.

Breitbart News reported Trump said the ceasefire should be canceled if Hamas doesn’t release all the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza by midday on Saturday — though he also said that such a decision would be up to Israel.

The agreement calls for the gradual release by the Hamas terrorists of dozens of hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

There are 73 hostages still in Gaza, 17 of whom were still slated to be released in the first phase. Not all of them are alive, and dozens would have remained in captivity until a “second phase” of the agreement.