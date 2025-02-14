Houthis Threaten Attacks on U.S., Demand Ethnic Cleansing of Israel

The leader of Ansarallah, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, threatened “military intervention” on Thursday against America if President Donald Trump goes ahead with his plan to rehabilitate the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Houthi, the leader of the Yemeni jihadist terror organization commonly referred to as the Houthis, aggressively opposed Trump’s call to allow Palestinian civilians trapped in Gaza to seek refuge in neighboring countries, instead supporting fellow terrorist organization Hamas, which is the governing body of Gaza, in its quest to continue controlling the territory’s population. Translations of Houthi’s remarks this week indicate that he suggested to Washington to ethnically cleanse Israel, forcing its citizens to move to the United States, instead of helping Palestinians escape Hamas.

The Houthi terrorist organization controls the capital of Yemen, Sana’a, and is a key ally to the genocidal government of Iran. Since Hamas invaded Israel in October 2023, launching the ongoing war in Gaza, the Houthis have supported Hamas by attacking random ships in and around the Red Sea from their position in Yemen. Houthi leader claim that they are only attacking ships with ties to America, Israel, and Great Britain, but in practice have targeted a wide variety of nationalities, many seemingly having no relationship to the war in Gaza. On some occasions, the Houthis have bombed ships associated with allies such as Russia, China, and Iran.

Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi focused many of his comments on Thursday on the plan Trump proposed in early February to end the Gaza war, give refuge to Palestinian civilians, and destroy Hamas’s terrorist infrastructure in the area to allow for the complete reconstruction of the area.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too,” Trump told reporters this month. “We’ll love it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous bombs and other weapons on the site … and get rid of the destroyed buildings [and] create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing.”

“Trump’s plan to uproot the Palestinian people from their land and homeland is an expropriation of rights. Trump is a criminal and insists on his criminal plan that denies rights and justice,” al-Houthi declared in response, according to a translation by the news website YNet. “We are not surprised by the plan, there is no limit to the ambitions of the American president who believes in the unjust Zionist project.”

“I call on the armed forces to be prepared for military intervention if Trump carries out his threats. We will be monitoring and coordinating with the fighters in Palestine and the resistance axis,” he ordered.

The “resistance axis” is a term referring to a network of Iranian-funded and -backed terrorist organizations in the Middle East, including Hamas, the Lebanese terrorists of Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and several Iraqi proxy terror outfits.

Houthi also suggested that, rather than allowing Palestinians to escape Hamas rule in Gaza, “if Trump and the United States want to take care of the Jews, they should transfer them to the United States. There are very large areas there. They can transfer the Jews to America and give them one of the states, the United States has uninhabited areas.”

The Iranian propaganda outlet PressTV reported that al-Houthi promised, “if the US succeeds in advancing its plot against Gaza, we will take military action to prevent it, and act within the framework of our religious duties. We will not sit idly by.”

Al-Houthi also reportedly condemned Trump to “hell” for being one of several “tyrants, criminals, and oppressors.”

The Houthis have staged weekly rallies on Friday, the day that Muslims typically go to mosque, in support of Hamas and international jihadist terrorism against Israel. The rally this Friday reportedly focused on condemning Trump’s plan to rebuild Gaza into a thriving city, replacing what Trump has called a “demolition site” as it currently stands.

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, another terrorist Ansarallah leader, threatened Trump at Friday’s rally yet again.

“Your military power and the support you offered to the occupier (Israel) will not force the Palestinian people to leave their homeland,” Mohammad Ali al-Houthi said in an address to the crowd, according to PressTV. “The missiles and forces you dispatched to Palestinian territories will fail to displace the people of Gaza. Your statements will not materialize, and will not manage to force the Yemeni nation into abandoning their position.”

The Houthis rose to prominence in 2014 after invading Sana’a, forcing the legitimate government of Yemen into exile and triggering a civil war that continues over a decade later. For most of the past decade they have posed only a regional threat, occasionally striking inside Saudi Arabia to retaliate for that country’s support of the Yemeni government but mostly operating within Yemen. Houthi terrorists greatly expanded the scope of their attacks during the administration of former President Joe Biden, who removed the group from the State Department’s list of designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) in 2021, greatly expanding the Houthis’ ability to fund themselves.

The campaign to disrupt global shipping in the Red Sea – which has cost impacted companies billions of dollars in excess costs from insurance, redirecting ships around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, and other related expenses – began in late 2023 in solidarity with Hamas after the both the Houthis and their patrons in Iran increased their incomes. The Houthis’ time off the list ended in late January, when President Trump returned to office and immediately restored their status as an FTO.

“Since seizing most Yemeni population centers by force from the legitimate Yemeni government in 2014-2015, the Houthis have launched numerous attacks on civilian infrastructure,” the White House observed this year, “including multiple attacks on civilian airports in Saudi Arabia, the deadly January 2022 attacks on the United Arab Emirates, and more than 300 projectiles fired at Israel since October 2023.”

