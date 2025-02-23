WATCH: IDF Buzzes Hezbollah Leader’s Funeral Amid Chants of ‘Death to Israel’

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) buzzed the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Sunday as crowds chanted “Death to Israel,” reminding the Iran-backed terror group that Israeli warplanes killed Nasrallah in September.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Nasrallah and several of his aides, who had survived the “pager” attack several days before, were killed in a surprise bombing that took out his underground headquarters in Beirut.

Nasrallah’s funeral was delayed until his body could be recovered, and until after Hezbollah had accepted a ceasefire. He was buried alongside his purported successor, Hashem Saffiedine, whom Israel also killed in a later airstrike.

The Times of Israel reported that Israeli defense minister Israel Katz confirmed the Israeli Air Force (IAF) flyover:

“Israeli Air Force aircraft currently flying over Beirut, over the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah, convey a clear message: Those who threaten to destroy Israel and attack Israel, it will be their end,” he says in a statement. “You will specialize in funerals, and we will in victories,” Katz adds. Israel completed its withdrawal from southern Lebanon last week in accord with the ceasefire — though it kept five military posts that it constructed along the Lebanese border with Israel, to monitor compliance with the agreement.

The ceasefire has held thus far, though Israel has continued to attack Hezbollah weapons it deems a threat.

