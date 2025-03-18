Israel Consulted Trump White House Before Renewing Attacks on Hamas

Israel consulted with President Donald Trump’s administration before renewing its attack on Hamas in Gaza, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Monday night.

As Breitbart News reported, Israel returned to war after Hamas rejected efforts to reach a second ceasefire deal that would have seen all of the roughly 60 hostages — 24 of whom are thought to be alive — released. Hamas offered only the release of five Americans (one alive).

Leavitt told Fox News that Israel had consulted with the administration, which had given it the go-ahead to strike.

During the presidential transition, Trump had warned Hamas that the “gates of Hell” would be opened if it did not release all of the hostages. He kept that threat at bay during the 42-day ceasefire that saw 33 hostages released, including three Americans, but after Hamas delayed the release of several hostages, and released other in a badly emaciated state, Trump said that Israel had full permission to do whatever it wanted unless all hostages were freed.

Israel hesitated to use military force, given the precarious state of the remaining hostages, but finally acted Monday after it became clear that Hamas had rejected U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposals for a renewed ceasefire.

Israel had also cut off all aid to the Gaza Strip for several days in an attempt to deny Hamas the ability to resupply. Both that, and the attack that followed, are fully in line with international law, which forbids the taking of hostages.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said Tuesday that Israel had not given up on the release of the remaining hostages. “Our war aims remain the same … to get every single one of our hostages home,” he said.

Asked about criticism of Israel’s decision to withhold aid, Mencer said: “We are at war with Hamas, and not the people of Gaza.” He noted that Hamas stole aid and intended to continue to do so, “to regroup and attack us.”

“That is not humanitarian,” Mencer added. “It is suicidal, and we will not allow it.”

