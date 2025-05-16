Report: Trump Admin Considering Moving 1 Million Gazans to Libya

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a plan to move one million Palestinians from Gaza — roughly half the current population — to Libya and resettle them there.

NBC News reported Friday:

The Trump administration is working on a plan to permanently relocate up to 1 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, five people with knowledge of the effort told NBC News. The plan is under serious enough consideration that the administration has discussed it with Libya’s leadership, two people with direct knowledge of the plans and a former U.S. official said. In exchange for the resettling of Palestinians, the administration would potentially release to Libya billions of dollars of funds that the U.S. froze more than a decade ago, those three people said.

Gaza has been a persistent source of regional instability, an incubator of Islamist extremism heavily dependent on international aid — at least for the majority of the population. (Terrorist leaders have become billionaires by siphoning off local taxes and global aid money.)

The administration denied the NBC News report, but President Trump has spoken often about relocating Gaza’s residents — at least for several decades — while de-radicalizing them and rebuilding the territory.

Trump has said that the U.S. intends to control Gaza, and to turn it into a beacon of freedom and prosperity, once Israel defeats Hamas. Israel launched “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” Friday to root out Hamas.

