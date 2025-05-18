Netanyahu: Possible Deal to End War and Bring Back All Hostages

Israeli negotiators in Doha, Qatar, are currently considering proposals for a deal with Hamas, including a possible agreement to end the war in Gaza with the release of the remaining hostages still in Hamas captivity.

The Times of Israel reported:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says Israel’s hostage negotiation team in Doha is exhausting “every possibility” for a deal, including a potential agreement that would see the end of fighting, in an apparent shift in approach. The PMO says that the team is working toward the possibility of either US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal for a short-term ceasefire and limited hostage exchange, or an agreement to end the war through a comprehensive release of all hostages in Gaza and the complete surrender and exile of Hamas. “Under the prime minister’s direction, even at this hour, the negotiating team in Doha is working to exhaust every possibility for a deal — whether according to the Witkoff outline or within the framework of ending the war, which would include the release of all hostages, the exile of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of the Gaza Strip,” writes the PMO in a statement.

Israeli negotiators returned to Doha following the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the region, which saw Hamas release the last living American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander, as a supposed “goodwill” gesture.

Israel is also using military pressure, having launched “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” on Friday, aimed at rooting out Hamas completely from Gaza, moving Palestinian civilians out of the way as needed.

