Christian Israeli Diplomat Murdered in D.C. Hailed Trump’s ‘Legacy’ of Peace, Creating ‘More Secure’ World

The Christian Israeli embassy staffer gunned down alongside his almost-fiancée in a terror attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum had long praised President Donald Trump’s leadership — both abroad and at home — as a blueprint for peace and strength, highlighting his refusal to start new wars and crediting him with preserving peace and making “the international system more secure” by confronting threats like Iran, China, and ISIS.

On Wednesday night, Yaron Lischinsky and his soon-to-be fiancée, Sarah Milgrim, were shot and killed by a gunman reportedly yelling “Free Palestine” before opening fire on attendees of a pro-Israel event in Washington, D.C. The killing is being investigated as a targeted act of terrorism motivated by antisemitic hatred.

President Trump said the killings, rooted in antisemitism, “must end, NOW!”

“Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA,” he added.

Lischinsky, a Christian who worked in the political department of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, had been a passionate advocate for peace through deterrence and moral clarity.

In a 2020 op-ed, he offered a detailed defense of President Trump’s foreign policy legacy, crediting it with reshaping a global order that had grown dangerously complacent in the face of authoritarian threats.

“Unapologetic about putting American workers first,” Lischinsky wrote, “[Trump] reshuffled the deck when it came to trade regulations with China.” He praised the administration for recognizing China’s ideological threat to the West, rejecting the failed assumption that economic liberalization would lead Beijing toward democracy.

He also wrote extensively about the Middle East, defending the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and its maximum-pressure campaign, including the killing of IRGC’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, which he described as “necessary steps to hamper Iran’s capabilities.”

“Under the Trump administration, the Iranian regime faced 4 years of brutal economic sanctions and contained Iran’s ability to fund terror in the Middle East,” he noted.

Lischinsky highlighted the Abraham Accords as a generational breakthrough: a “warm peace” rooted in mutual benefit and shared threats. President Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, he wrote, defied failed orthodoxies that had long held back progress.

He also noted that President Trump was the first president in a generation not to start a new foreign war, instead confronting adversaries through strength and deterrence while urging allies in Europe to shoulder more strategic responsibility.

“While his contributions to the various peace treaties in the Middle East are unlikely to be recognized by the good people in Stockholm, the people of the Middle East will remember for a long time,” he concluded.

Throughout, Lischinsky sharply criticized the previous Democrat administration for its appeasement of Iran and for allowing threats like ISIS to expand unchecked, writing that “the disastrous Obama administration’s policy of appeasement vis-à-vis Iran… emboldened the Mullahs and turned it into a regional power.”

In recent months, Lischinsky repeatedly lauded President Trump’s leadership amid global crises. After Trump’s 2025 inauguration, he called it “one of the greatest political comebacks in history,” adding that it was a “profound privilege” to witness it in person.

As hostages were released from Hamas captivity, he thanked the administration directly: “Deeply grateful to President Trump for his efforts to bring the hostages home.”

And in the wake of escalating regional conflict, he looked to the future with resolve.

“I’m confident that with the help of our greatest ally we can do great things, not only for Americans & Israelis, but for all peace-loving people in the ME,” he wrote.

His final repost, made just hours before his death, now reads as eerily prescient.

Sharing a message from Israeli Ambassador Amir Weissbrod, Lischinsky amplified a warning about the danger of international institutions spreading Hamas-aligned propaganda. The post accused a top U.N. relief official of engaging in “blood libel” by uncritically repeating Hamas casualty figures and ignoring their use of civilians as human shields.

“Enough is enough! You should be accountable for the disinformation you and @UNOCHA spread.”