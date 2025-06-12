Iran Launches 100 Drones at Israel After Massive IDF Airstrikes

Iran has launched 100 drones against Israel in its first response to massive Israeli airstrikes against the regime and its nuclear sites early Friday. The drones were expected to take several hours to arrive.

It was not clear what munitions the drones were carrying. In April 2024, in Iran’s first direct attack against Israel, slow-moving drones were accompanied by ballistic missiles. Almost all of them were shot down.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

IDF Spokesman Effie Defrin on Friday morning told a press conference that Iran had launched over 100 drones toward Israel in recent hours. He also noted that over 200 IDF aircraft have attacked over 100 targets in Iran with over 330 munitions. He did not say when they would reach Israel, but in April 2025 [sic], it took such drones several hours.

Israel’s airstrikes succeeded in knocking out much of the general staff of the Iranian military, as well as damaging nuclear sites, military installations, and oil refineries, dealing a potentially devastating blow.