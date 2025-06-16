WATCH: IDF Destroys Iran’s Last F-14s from Pre-Revolution Era

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published footage Monday of an Israeli Air Force (IAF) drone destroying two American F-14s that were sold to Iran before the Islamic Revolution in 1979. They were on the ground.

The Times of Israel reported:

An Israeli Air Force drone struck and destroyed two Iranian F-14 fighter jets at an airport in Tehran, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin reveals in a press conference. The US-made F-14 Tomcats were supplied to Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and are believed to be the last ones still in operation.

The F-14s were among many targets hit by Iran Monday evening, including the Iranian state broadcaster and other military targets and institutions of the Iranian regime.

The IDF also hit mobile ballistic launchers, which are a primary target, since Iran continues to fire missile barrages at Israeli civilians, albeit in dwindling numbers.

The latest salvo, against northern Israel, was entirely intercepted. Israel also says that none of the hundreds of drones launched by Iran since the start of direct conflict last Friday has managed to attack Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed members of the media and said that despite reports that Iran wants to negotiate an end to the war, Israel will not desist from achieving the goals of the war.

These were, he said, an end to Iran’s nuclear weapons program; an end to Iran’s role leading terrorism around the world; and an end to Iran’s ballistic missile program. Earlier, he said he had not ruled out killing Iran’s so-called “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, despite reports that the U.S. had vetoed the idea.

