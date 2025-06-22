Israel: Iranian Regime Tried to Strike Israelis in Cyprus, Failed

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced Saturday an Iranian-led terror plot targeting Israeli citizens in Cyprus was successfully foiled, crediting cooperation between Cypriot and Israeli security services.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — the terror arm of the Iranian regime — tried to carry out an attack on Israeli citizens in Cyprus,” Sa’ar wrote on X. “Thanks to the activity of the Cypriot security authorities, in cooperation with Israeli security services, the terror attack was thwarted.”

Sa’ar praised Cyprus for its “swift and effective actions” and warned that the Iranian regime continues to pose a global threat.

“The Iranian criminal regime is deliberately targeting Israeli civilians both in Israel and abroad,” he stated. “Israel will continue to act to remove the existential threat posed by the Iranian terror regime.”