The only people who are confirmed to be starving in Gaza are the Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas, according to an Israeli source who cited internal data on the progress of humanitarian aid in the territory.

While food security is a concern, over 23,000 tons of aid entered Gaza over the past week on 1,200 trucks. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is backed by the U.S. and protected by private security contractors, surpassed 100 million meals delivered since May last week — even if the majority of United Nations-led aid deliveries are looted by Hamas and other armed gangs for their own purposes and profit.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has claimed that several Palestinian children have died of malnutrition, but that agency is known for faking claims of Palestinian deaths, and is not considered a reliable source.

Photographs circulated in the mainstream media, purporting to show starving Palestinian children, have turned out to be photographs of children who are, in fact, suffering from other maladies. In one case, the Palestinian child depicted in a photograph had been flown to Italy for medical treatment, with Israeli help.

Meanwhile, Hamas has no qualms about publishing videos of starving Israeli hostages, including one who was depicted digging what he said was his own grave.

Hamas is using the videos and photos to pressure the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make concessions to the terrorist group.

The Israeli government publicly denies that there is any starvation in Gaza, and says that any food insecurity is solely the result of Hamas diverting aid, or the United Nations leaving truckloads of aid at the border.

