Israeli officials say the influx of humanitarian aid will continue, and is expected to grow, in the coming weeks.

The drop in prices reflects an increase in supply — so much so that even the efforts of Hamas terrorists to hoard aid appear to have been thwarted, despite the fact that some 88% of United Nations trucks are looted

Hamas attempted to create alarm by pushing photographs of Palestinian children who were said to be starving. Many of these children, who featured as lead stories in international media, were later found to be suffering from other ailments, including genetic diseases; some had been specifically helped by Israel.

Israel has backed alternatives to the United Nations-dominated aid system, such as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which delivers meals directly to individuals, rather than bulk quantities of foodstuffs.

