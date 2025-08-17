Prices for food and other necessities are plummeting in Gaza as Israel surges more humanitarian aid into the territory, responding to worldwide concerns about hunger.
That’s according to the Jerusalem Post, citing Israeli military sources, who are monitoring the prices of key commodities in the Gaza Strip.
The Post reported Sunday:
New internal data from the Israeli security establishment shows a sharp decline in the prices of basic goods in Gaza following the massive influx of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip in recent weeks.
…
Officials say the price cuts reflect the impact of continuous aid convoys, which have flooded the Strip with flour, rice, sugar, and other staples.
…
Israeli officials say the influx of humanitarian aid will continue, and is expected to grow, in the coming weeks.
Hamas attempted to create alarm by pushing photographs of Palestinian children who were said to be starving. Many of these children, who featured as lead stories in international media, were later found to be suffering from other ailments, including genetic diseases; some had been specifically helped by Israel.
Israel has backed alternatives to the United Nations-dominated aid system, such as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which delivers meals directly to individuals, rather than bulk quantities of foodstuffs.
