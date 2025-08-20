IDF Calls Up 60,000 Reservists for 6-Month Assault on Gaza City

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called up 60,000 reservists for duty in the upcoming assault on Gaza City, the last stronghold of Hamas terrorists, over a six-month period to complete the conquest of the territory.

In a statement Wednesday, the IDF said:

As part of the preparations for the next phase of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots”, approximately 60,000 reserve orders were issued this morning. In addition, 20,000 reservists who have already been called up will receive a notice extending their current orders. The decision regarding the reserves was made after in-depth discussions on the extent of manpower required for the continuation of combat and was approved by the Minister of Defense after all implications were presented to him. The IDF values its reserve personnel, expresses appreciation for their contribution to the security of the State of Israel, and will continue to work to ensure proper service conditions and fair distribution of responsibilities.

The Times of Israel added:

The IDF’s offensive in Gaza City is set to be carried out in several stages, beginning with an evacuation warning for the civilians in the area. The IDF will then encircle Gaza City before pushing in deeper into the city, including reaching areas that were previously not completely cleared of Hamas infrastructure. … In terms of reservists, a total of 60,000 reserve soldiers are being called up, in several waves. The majority — around 40,000-50,000 — will be ordered to show up for duty on September 2. Another wave will take place in November-December, and a third wave in February-March 2026. The IDF is also extending reserve duty for many reservists who are currently on duty by 30-40 days. This will bring the total number of reservists at a given time during the offensive to around 130,000.

The operation will serve two functions. The first, and primary, function will be to destroy what is left of Hamas and attempt to rescue any of the remaining 50 Israeli hostages, 20 of whom may still be alive.

The second function will be to create military pressure on Hamas to release the hostages through an agreement. Israel believes that only the threat of total destruction will encourage Hamas to reach a deal.

Israel has surged humanitarian aid into Gaza in recent weeks, and is expanding hospital capabilities and humanitarian refuge areas within the territory to provide a safe haven for civilians evacuated from war zones.

