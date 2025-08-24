IDF Retaliates Against Houthis: Hits ‘Presidency Palace’ in Yemen’s Capital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) retaliated Sunday against the Houthi regime in Yemen by striking at targets in the capital city of Sana’a, after rebels launched a cluster-bomb-enabled missile that detonated over Israel.

As the Times of Israel reported, the Houthis fired a cluster weapon at Israel for the first time on Friday: “[A]n IAF [Israeli Air Force] investigation into a Friday night ballistic missile attack from Yemen found that, for the first time, the Houthis used a projectile with a cluster bomb warhead. Part of the missile hit a home in central Israel, causing damage. The woman living there had taken refuge in her reinforced shelter and was unharmed.”

In response, the IDF attacked multiple targets in Sanaa.

In a statement, the IDF said:

A short while ago, the IDF struck military infrastructure of the Houthi terrorist regime in the Sanaa area, including a military site in which the presidency palace is located, the Asar and Hizaz power plants, and a site for storing fuel; all were used for the military activity of the Houthi terrorist regime. The strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory in recent days. The presidential palace in the Sanaa area is located within a military site from which the military forces of the Houthi terrorist regime operate. In addition, the Hizaz and Asar power plants were struck, which served as a significant electricity supply facility for military activities. The strike on the power plants damages the production and supply of electricity for military purposes. The use of these plants constitutes further proof of how the Houthi regime uses civilian infrastructure for military purposes. The Houthi terrorist regime operates under the direction and funding of the Iranian regime, in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies. The terrorist regime exploits the maritime domain to project force and carry out terror activity against global shipping and trade routes. The IDF will operate against the ongoing and repeated attacks of the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel, and remains determined to continue removing any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel, wherever it is required.

The Houthis, who are armed and funded by Iran, have continued to attack Israel even after a ceasefire between Israel and Iran ended the “12 Day War” in June. They say they are not bound by the deal’s terms.

Israel first struck Sana’a in December 2024; it has now apparently escalated its responses to target the institutions of the Houthi leadership, as well as power plants that serve dual military-civilian uses.

