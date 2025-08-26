Several Terrorists Among the Dead in Gaza Hospital Strike

Israel revealed Tuesday that there were several terrorists among the dead in Monday’s strike on a hospital in Gaza — though Israeli officials were not attempting to excuse the strike, which they said was done improperly.

20 people were killed and some 50 injured when Israel struck Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister expressed regret at the strike within hours, as international criticism mounted.

Specifically, Israeli military investigators are said to have revealed that tank shells were used rather than more precise munitions, and that there had been confusion about the authority to fire in the first place.

The Jerusalem Post reported on the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) findings thus far in the investigation:

The IDF on Tuesday revealed that six of the around 20 Palestinians killed in the military’s tank shelling of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on Monday morning were Hamas terrorists. However, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir did not make this declaration to clear the military of mistakes in the operation. Rather, this was only the second release of additional details, with more probing necessary into why tank shells were mistakenly approved for the operation and who gave the order.

Some of the journalists killed in the strike were also said to have been terrorists, or terrorist sympathizers. It is not unusual for journalists or stringers in Hamas-controlled Gaza to do double duty as terrorists as well.

The Post also reported that the ratio of civilian casualties to terrorists, which has been low throughout the war, and had even been dropping for some time, had begun to climb as the IDF fought Hamas in dense cities.

The IDF is preparing to attack the last Hamas strongholds in Gaza City, in northern Gaza, where the remaining 50 Israeli hostages are said to be held.