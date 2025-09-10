WATCH: Hellfire Missile Bounces Off Mysterious ‘Orb’ in Yemen

A hellfire missile launched by the U.S. military bounced off a mysterious orb to the shock of lawmakers, video played in a recent House hearing revealed.

The House Oversight subcommittee held a hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) on Tuesday. During the hearing, footage was played showing the U.S. firing a Hellfire missile at what has been described as an “orb” in Yemen on October 30, 2024. However, the unidentified object was unfazed, remaining in place and continuing to move.

WATCH:

Per Fox News, “The footage showed an MQ-9 drone tracking a UAP orb as another MQ-9 launched a Hellfire missile at it. The missile struck the orb, but instead of destroying it, the round appeared to ‘bounce right off.'”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) asked witnesses if there was “anything in the U.S. arsenal that can split a Hellfire missile like this…and do whatever blob thing it did, and then keep going?” Witnesses said no such thing exists and confirmed that the footage did, indeed, scare them.

“I’m not going to speculate what it is but the question is, why are we being blocked” from this information constantly, Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) said during the hearing.

“Below is the video I revealed in our @GOPoversight UAP hearing today, made available to the public for the first time,” the congressman shared on social media.

“October 30th, 2024: MQ-9 Reaper allegedly tracking orb off coast of Yemen. Greenlight given to engage, missile appears to be ineffective against the target. **Footage presented as received from a whistleblower. Independent review is ongoing,” he added.

“An incredible day for truth, transparency, and the American people,” Burlison later added.