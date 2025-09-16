Netanyahu Thanks Trump for Hostage Ultimatum as Gaza City Attack Begins

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked President Donald Trump on Monday evening after the latter demanded that Hamas release all of its remaining Israeli hostages — or “ALL ‘BETS’ ARE OFF.’

As Israel was poised to begin its attack on the last Hamas stronghold in Gaza City, Trump posted on Truth Social:

I have just read a News Report that Hamas has moved the hostages above ground to use them as human shields against Israel’s ground offensive. I hope the Leaders of Hamas know what they’re getting into if they do such a thing. This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don’t let this happen or, ALL “BETS” ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement in English: “Thank you President Trump for your unflinching support for Israel’s battle against Hamas and the release of all our hostages.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began its new operation in Gaza, known as “Gideon’s Chariots II,” with two divisions of soldiers. Some 60,000 reservists have been called up for the operation, which is expected to take months.

Hamas still holds 48 Israeli hostages, up to 20 of whom are thought to be alive. President Trump has suggested that several of the 20 may have been killed by Hamas or may have died. Images and video of some of the hostages — including footage of one hostage forced to dig his own grave — have suggested that they are near starvation.

