Bennett Warns: ‘Palestine Today. The United Kingdom Tomorrow’

Former (and likely future) Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned Sunday that the United Kingdom and France risked empowering radical Muslim minorities in their own borders by backing a Palestinian state.

Bennett issued his warning on X ahead of a meeting on the “two-state solution,” convened by France and Saudi Arabia alongside the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, in which several western nations were set to recognize a Palestinian state, despite the ongoing war started by Hamas in Gaza.

The former prime minister noted that Israel had already “tried a Palestinian state in Gaza,” noting that Hamas had used control of the Gaza Strip to launch terror attacks, culminating in the October 7, 2023, attack.

He warned that there were radical Muslims in France, in particular, “that also want self-determination, just like the Palestinians.

“They’ve already said that their goal is to kill Christian infidels,” he warned.

“For you, Palestine today means terror tomorrow.”

The Times of Israel noted: “The UK, Canada, Portugal and Australia all announced on Sunday that they formally recognized a State of Palestine, with six more countries set to follow suit on Monday, ahead of world leaders’ addresses to the UN General Assembly.”

Recognition of a Palestinian state is being used as a form of pressure against Israel to stop the war in Gaza, which continues because Hamas refuses to release its remaining 48 Israeli hostages (20, at most, living). Israel is also demanding that Hamas disarm and leave power so that it cannot launch future terror attacks.

