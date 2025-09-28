‘Son of Hamas’ Calls for Israeli Counter-Flotilla to Block Gaza Convoy of ‘Terrorist Sympathizers’

Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, called on Israelis to mount a counter-flotilla against an international convoy seeking to breach the Gaza blockade, declaring: “This isn’t a protest; it’s malice. We’re not debating. We’re sailing.”

Known by his Shin Bet code name “The Green Prince,” Yousef took to X over the weekend, writing on Friday to urge hundreds of Israeli vessels to confront what he called “fifty boats draped in fake flags, packed with terrorist sympathizers.”

“Listen closely, Israeli boat owners – sea wolves, fathers, mothers, sons and daughters,” he wrote. “Fifty boats draped in fake flags, loaded with terror supporters, setting sail to smear us while our hostages rot.”

He said the flotilla was no act of protest but an act of hostility. “This isn’t a protest; it’s malice. We’re not debating. We’re sailing,” he continued. “Hundreds of hulls – yours, mine, every stern that’s tasted seawater – roaring at dawn, flags raised, horns blaring, screaming. No collisions – just presence: a blue-and-white wall for the hostages, for every Israeli still breathing.”

He called on Israelis to join in through a WhatsApp codeword. “Send ‘Noah’s Ark’ to WhatsApp for meeting points and details,” he instructed. “Bring diesel, bring pride, and the roar of a nation that doesn’t kneel.”

He followed up on Saturday with another post warning that the flotilla’s stated mission was a fraud. “The flotilla sails under the lie of baby formula for infants,” he wrote. “Behind it: the Muslim Brotherhood’s hidden agenda, deploying human shields to ignite a global crisis and paralyze Israel.”

He said the activists’ real role was to shield terrorists. “For two years straight they’ve denied the core crime — Hamas exploiting civilians as human shields since the start of the war, hiding behind them to dodge every strike, then crying ‘genocide’ as the city burns.”

In a separate post, Yousef wrote that the Gaza-bound flotilla was designed to “flood the waters so Israel can’t act without triggering global outrage. Their money, their boats, their chaos — all to throw Hamas a lifeline, demanding Israel kneel through pity.”

He told Israelis to rally alongside the Navy. “Israeli boat owners and citizens: the Navy is handling them, but join the protest anyway — in designated, Navy-approved zones, without interfering in its mission to neutralize the flotilla,” he said. “This isn’t just Navy turf; it’s our sovereignty under threat from every enemy uniting to strip our legitimacy.”

The so-called Global Sumud Flotilla, currently sailing toward Gaza, includes some 50 vessels and high-profile activists such as Greta Thunberg. The mission already faced disruption when its communications were hijacked and flooded with ABBA songs on repeat. Reports indicate Turkish drone surveillance, with Italian and Spanish naval vessels also tracking the flotilla. Organizers insist they are carrying aid, though Israel has offered to process cargo through Ashkelon or Cyprus.

As the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, Mosab once had rare access to the terror group’s inner circle before defecting and spending nearly a decade as one of Israel’s most valuable intelligence assets. Since moving to the U.S. and converting to Christianity, he has become one of Hamas’s fiercest critics, previously telling Dr. Phil that pro-Palestinian activists in America “belong in a mental asylum.”

In his latest appeal, Yousef said the flotilla represented an assault on Israel’s dignity as well as its security. “They’ve already done enough damage — the game is clear,” he wrote. “We trust the Navy, but we are not silent. Our outrage answers theirs. Because their offense isn’t only against the government — it’s against every soul in this nation. Show the world: Israel does not bow.”

He ended with a call to action. “History will record it: they brought lies; we brought steel and heart,” he wrote. “Prepare your boat. The sea awaits.”

Yousef’s call has drawn attention across Israeli media while the Gaza flotilla sails closer to potential confrontation.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.