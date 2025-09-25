Swedish professional protester Greta Thunberg and supporters now traveling in a 51-vessel convoy to Hamas-terrorist controlled Gaza have a problem. Opponents have hijacked their radios and communications systems to play ABBA on repeat and block out any other comms within the anti-Israel fleet.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) alleges the ongoing radio jamming incidents using the mellifluous tones of the legendary Swedish super group to be the work of an Israeli attack.

“We are witnessing these psychological operations first-hand, right now, but we will not be intimidated,” they added. “Sumud” in Arabic means “steadfastness” or “steadfast perseverance,” NBC News reports.

The protesters were subjected to hours of relentless playing of ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’ by the pop band – in a possible nod to Thunberg’s own nationality, the outlet confirmed.

Multiple ships in the activist’s flotilla are understood to be targeted by the intrusions, GB News reports.

“They’re jamming our radio,” Yasemin Acar, a member of the GSF, confirmed in a video while ABBA blasted in the background.

“We don’t know where this is coming from, the sound, but other vessels are experiencing the same thing.”

According to the group, Israeli “military drones” targeted five of the vessels on Tuesday, damaging masts and communication equipment.

The maritime operation set sail from Barcelona at the end of August and has been roiled by internal fighting and factional disputes, as Breitbart News reported.

The Swedish agitator previously attempted to make the journey in June when she and her fellow pro-Palestine activists were detained and deported by Israel.

That fate looks certain to be repeated this time around.

Israel has said it will not allow the flotilla to reach the war-torn territory.

“Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade,” foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein told AFP.

“If their intentions are sincere, they should transfer any such aid to the nearby Ashkelon Marina so it can be forwarded promptly to the Gaza Strip in a non-violent manner,” he said.