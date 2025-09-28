Trump Teases Mideast Deal; ’21-Point Plan’ Ahead of Netanyahu Meeting

President Donald Trump posted optimistically Sunday about the prospect of a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza, a day before he was set to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The president posted on Truth Social: “We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!! President DJT”.

Media reports mentioned a “21-point plan” for a deal that would end the war and see the remaining 48 Israeli hostages (20 of whom may still be alive) released. Israel insists that Hamas disarm and leave power, too.

Netanyahu, speaking to Fox News on Fox News Sunday, did not commit specifically to support the deal, but said that Israel was “working on it” with the White House.

According to the Times of Israel, Arab states want to remove the disarmament of Hamas from the deal, which would likely prevent an agreement; and to make sure the corrupt and discredited Palestinian Authority has a role in Gaza, which Israel would likely tolerate.

The Times of Israel also reported that Israel is willing to give Hamas members free passage out of Gaza if all of the hostages are released. It is also likely that Israel would have to release a large number of Palestinian terrorists.

Netanyahu reportedly canceled an appearance at a conference hosted by the Jewish News Syndicate in order to work on the White House peace proposal, which has both diplomatic and political implications.

