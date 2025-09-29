Turkey Rescues Greta Thunberg Flotilla Ship After Leak in Engine Room

Turkey, which has sponsored pro-Hamas “flotillas” for more than a decade, rescued a ship in Greta Thunberg’s flotilla Monday after a leak in its engine room caused it to break down and issue a distress signal.
The Times of Israel reported:
Turkey helps evacuate activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla after one of the vessels broke down and began taking on water, organizers and Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu report.
…
According to Anadolu, the vessel was located in international waters between Crete, Cyprus and Egypt when it issued a distress call early this morning.
…
Semih Fener, the captain of one of the ships dispatched to assist, tells Anadolu the incident was due to a technical malfunction, not a sinking.
An Instagram post by the group documented the near-disaster:
View this post on Instagram
Thunberg, who made her name as an activist against climate change, did not explain why her flotilla is powered by traditional fossil fuels and not renewable energy sources, such as wind-driven sails.
President Barack Obama forced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to apologize to Turkey for a melée that ensued in 2010 when Israeli commandoes boarded another flotilla — one that was armed.
Turkey’s government openly supports Hamas and rejects the blockade that both Israel and Egypt have imposed on the Gaza Strip since Hamas took over in a coup in 2007 and sought to import weapons.
Earlier this year, Thunberg was a participant in another flotilla that tried to reach Hamas-run Gaza and was intercepted. She was arrested and deported. She later claimed that she had been “kidnapped” by Israel.
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT).
