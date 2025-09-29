Turkey Rescues Greta Thunberg Flotilla Ship After Leak in Engine Room

Turkey, which has sponsored pro-Hamas “flotillas” for more than a decade, rescued a ship in Greta Thunberg’s flotilla Monday after a leak in its engine room caused it to break down and issue a distress signal.

The Times of Israel reported:

Turkey helps evacuate activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla after one of the vessels broke down and began taking on water, organizers and Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu report. … According to Anadolu, the vessel was located in international waters between Crete, Cyprus and Egypt when it issued a distress call early this morning. … Semih Fener, the captain of one of the ships dispatched to assist, tells Anadolu the incident was due to a technical malfunction, not a sinking.

An Instagram post by the group documented the near-disaster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Sumud Flotilla (@globalsumudflotilla)

Thunberg, who made her name as an activist against climate change, did not explain why her flotilla is powered by traditional fossil fuels and not renewable energy sources, such as wind-driven sails.

President Barack Obama forced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to apologize to Turkey for a melée that ensued in 2010 when Israeli commandoes boarded another flotilla — one that was armed.

Turkey’s government openly supports Hamas and rejects the blockade that both Israel and Egypt have imposed on the Gaza Strip since Hamas took over in a coup in 2007 and sought to import weapons.

Earlier this year, Thunberg was a participant in another flotilla that tried to reach Hamas-run Gaza and was intercepted. She was arrested and deported. She later claimed that she had been “kidnapped” by Israel.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.