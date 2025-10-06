Harvard/Harris Poll: Americans’ Support for Israel Unchanged — and Strong

Americans continue to support Israel by overwhelming margins — despite media claims to the contrary, and the implacable opposition of global critics to the idea of Israel fighting, and defeating, Palestinian terror.

A new Harvard/Harris poll finds support for Israel unchanged, and perhaps even growing, since August.

Fully 75% of 2,413 registered voters (with a 2% margin of error) said that they supported Israel over Hamas, which was up from 74% in August. Moreover, 78% said that Hamas should “release all remaining hostages without any conditions or face serious consequences,” a high proportion that is unchanged since August.

A solid majority (56%) supported President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, released last week. That proportion rose dramatically (to 83%) once respondents were told what is actually in the peace proposal.

American support for Israel has been strong throughout the two years since the October 7, 2023, terror attacks. While other western nations, many with far larger Muslim immigrant populations, have seen public opinion turn against Israel, and public policy follow, Americans remain solidly behind the Jewish state.

Earlier in the war, the proportion of those who said they support Israel over Hamas was slightly higher, at 80%, but there has been no major drop in support for Israel, and Hamas continues to alienate Americans.

Support in the latest poll is even stronger for Israel against Iran, with 79% of respondents saying they support Israel over the so-called Islamic Republic. Trump bombed Iran’s major nuclear sites at the end of June.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.