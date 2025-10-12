The pro-Hamas social media influencer known by critics as “Mr. FAFO” was found shot in the head Sunday, apparently a victim of internecine warfare between Hamas and arms clans as the Israeli military withdraws.

Saleh Al-Jafarawi earned his nickname by posting celebrations of the October 7, 2023, terror attacks — then posting videos of himself crying at the Israeli military reply. (FAFO stands for “f*ck around and find out.”)

He adopted a wide variety of characters in purporting to document the war from a Palestinian perspective.

He was also accused of using his notoriety for self-enrichment, ostensibly by raising funds for Gaza.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Saleh Aljafarawi, a well-known social media influencer affiliated with Hamas known as “Mr. FAFO”, was killed by an anti-Hamas militia in the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV confirmed on Sunday.