The pro-Hamas social media influencer known by critics as “Mr. FAFO” was found shot in the head Sunday, apparently a victim of internecine warfare between Hamas and arms clans as the Israeli military withdraws.
Saleh Al-Jafarawi earned his nickname by posting celebrations of the October 7, 2023, terror attacks — then posting videos of himself crying at the Israeli military reply. (FAFO stands for “f*ck around and find out.”)
He adopted a wide variety of characters in purporting to document the war from a Palestinian perspective.
He was also accused of using his notoriety for self-enrichment, ostensibly by raising funds for Gaza.
The Jerusalem Post reported:
Saleh Aljafarawi, a well-known social media influencer affiliated with Hamas known as “Mr. FAFO”, was killed by an anti-Hamas militia in the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV confirmed on Sunday.
According to reports, Aljafarawi — one of the most prominent pro-Hamas voices online in the Gaza Strip — was found shot in the head.
The influencer had gained global attention for his viral videos from Gaza, frequently appearing in clips even after being falsely reported dead. On several occasions, he filmed himself from hospital beds after reportedly surviving attacks.
As Breitbart News noted earlier Sunday, Hamas and rival groups are battling in Gaza following the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) withdrawal as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire-and-hostage deal.
Some skeptics online suggested that “Mr. FAFO” might have faked his own death, as he had done before on many occasions — this time, perhaps, to slip into obscurity with whatever money he had managed to hide.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.