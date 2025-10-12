IDF Chief of Staff Declares Victory, Praises ‘Heroic Generation’ That Fought War

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir delivered a victory address Sunday, after his troops pulled back to ceasefire lines within Gaza and prepared to escort the released hostages back to Israel.

His remarks are as follows (translated from Hebrew by the IDF):

Bereaved families,

IDF personnel harmed physically or emotionally,

IDF soldiers and commanders, in mandatory, carrer, and reserve service and their families,

Citizens of Israel,

The IDF is now launching Operation “Returning Home” to return our hostages from Hamas captivity. In a few hours we will all be reunited – one people, embraced and united. We will rejoice at the sight of our living hostages returning to their families and we will mourn the return of the those who were murdered, among them our heroic soldiers who fell in battle.

In the Gaza Strip, the IDF has completed its redeployment, at full readiness; we are prepared to strike any enemy who dares to raise its head. We went out to defend on October 7th, from a shattering failure that will be engraved in the memory of every Israeli soldier and commander. We will never cease to implement the lessons of that day so that the IDF will be ready to fulfill its mission and protect Israel’s civilians from any threat. From that fracture, the generation of victory has risen, which turned the day of inferno into a turning point. We entered an existential war to ensure that Israel remained standing and we defeated the enemy. The military pressure we applied over the past two years, together with the complementary diplomatic measures, constitute a victory over Hamas. We will continue to act in order to shape a security reality that ensures the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians.

With the return of the hostages, we will have achieved one of the important objectives for which we went to war – an objective that is a national, moral and Jewish commitment. The State of Israel is in the midst of a multi-front war. Through our operations, we are reshaping the Middle East and our security strategy for the years ahead. More challenges await us, we will continue to stand vigilant in the campaign for our existence and security. The safety of our troops in battle and the safety of the hostages in captivity were central considerations throughout the entire course of the war. So too were my meetings with you, the hostages’ families, which moved me.

We acted with precision and professionalism, systematically and responsibly. We made complex decisions in order not to endanger the hostages’ safety and to significantly reduce casualties among our troops. IDF commanders and troops, I met you again and again throughout the days of combat. I saw your determination to bring the hostages home. I saw eyes shining through the veil of exhaustion. I saw the unceasing faith in the justness of our cause. The deep desire to defend our home – to defeat the enemy and return the hostages. You did it, you did it, you brought this day. Throughout the war, the value of camaraderie stood out between the lines. Time and time again it united and strengthened us in moments of disagreement. On the day of the hostages’ return we will convene for a day of national unity; this is a time to strengthen and renew our value of camaraderie, as an army and as a united Israeli society.

Citizens of Israel, at the forefront of my mind are all 915 IDF troops who fell in the war. The abyss of loss they left in the hearts of their loved ones has also been opened within me. It has opened in all of us. We will not forget, not even for a moment, the price of this loss, the sacrifice, or the individuals harmed physically or emotionally, who continue to fight a battle that is not yet over. We will continue to stand by them and their families along the way.

My fellow commanders, I salute you. You are the heroic generation of the war. I salute your dear families who, with boundless devotion, gave this country all they could give. It is an honor for me to lead the IDF, where these are our soldiers and commanders, in mandatory, career, and reserve service. From a tragic fracture to victory in the campaign, we will continue to operate “quietly and securely” – and our will actions speak.