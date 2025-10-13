Watch Live: Donald Trump at Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt

President Donald Trump participates in a Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday, October 13.

The president flew to Egypt after speaking at before the Israeli Knesset earlier Monday, commemorating the peace deal he helped broker and the release of Israeli hostages.

“This is not only the end of a war, but the end of an age of terror and death, and the beginning of an age of faith and hope,” Trump said in Israel: