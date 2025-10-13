Watch Live: Donald Trump at Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt

President Donald Trump participates in a Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday, October 13.
The president flew to Egypt after speaking at before the Israeli Knesset earlier Monday, commemorating the peace deal he helped broker and the release of Israeli hostages.
“This is not only the end of a war, but the end of an age of terror and death, and the beginning of an age of faith and hope,” Trump said in Israel:
Trump ended to an extended standing ovation, and a trumpet salute, accompanied by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana. Netanyahu — a member of the legislative body — took his seat in the audience, with Herzog and Ohana accompanying Trump to the podium. Several red “Make America Great Again” hats were visible in the gallery, among spectators.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump effusively for his support for Israel over the years — a “partial list” that included his role in the hostage deal; for recognizing Israeli rights in Judea and Samaria, for the Abraham Accords, and for opposing Iran’s nuclear ambitions and attacking Iran’s nuclear sites. Netanyahu added: “Donald Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.”
Netanyahu praised Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, calling it “a proposal that ends the war by achieving all our objectives, a proposal that opens the door to an expansion of peace in our region, and beyond our region.”
