Lawmakers and Critics Rip NY’s Zohran Mamdani for Condemning Operation Epic Fury

U.S. and New York lawmakers are blasting socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani for his post condemning the joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran that led to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“It takes a particular kind of audacity, or ignorance, for a city mayor to appoint himself the conscience of American foreign policy while his constituents step over garbage on their way to work,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R- SC) wrote on X as she reposted his comments.

As Breitbart News reported, Mamdani has been criticized for garbage accumulation in the streets, partly enabled by this winter’s snowstorms.

Mace added, “History will not remember his bravery. It will not remember him at all.”

On Saturday, as United States and Israel were conducting a joint strike, Mamdani blasted the Trump administration’s decision in his X post, which as of Sunday has been viewed nearly 36 million times and generated nearly 65,000 comments, an overwhelming number of them appearing critical.

Mamdani did not mince words in his post, writing:

Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace. I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe. I have been in contact with our Police Commissioner and emergency management officials. We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution. Additionally, I want to speak directly to Iranian New Yorkers: you are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here.

The mayor’s detractors jumped on the first paragraph.

“Comrade Mayor is rooting for the Ayatollah,” GOP Sen. Ted Cruz posted on X. “They can chant together.”

“How is it that you can’t differentiate between good and evil?” Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman posted. “Why is this so hard for you?”

Others went after the notion of “safety.”

“I don’t feel safe in New York listening to someone like you, Mamdani, who sympathizes with the regime that killed more than 30,000 unarmed Iranians in less than 24 hours,” Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad wrote on X.

He continued, “We Iranians do not allow you to lecture us about war while you had nothing to say when the Islamic Republic shot schoolgirls and blinded more than 10,000 innocent people in the streets. You were busy celebrating the hijab while women of my beloved country Iran were jailed and raped by Islamic Security forces for removing it.

“Iranian New Yorkers are thrilled today and see right through you,” New York Republican City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino posted.

Republican colleague, City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov joined in the condemnation.

“When Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, UAE, Bahrain all support today’s operation eliminating world’s #1 sponsor of terror,” she wrote. “But New York City’s Mayor @ZohranMamdani is shilling for Iran.”

One of the most jarring posts was from an Iranian born and raised PhD candidate named Sana Ebrahimi. She appeared especially upset as she launched a personal attack.

“I say it as an Iranian New Yorker: You are a human garbage,” she wrote on X.

She continued, “When our people were getting slaughtered and hunted like animals by the Islamic Republic terrorists, you stayed silent. You didn’t say a word. Now that the regime, the murderers of our people are under attack, you came out of the woodwork to defend them.”

She concluded, “You are an Islamist human garbage and I fight your agenda as long as I breathe.”

The New York mayor has been silent on the Iran invasion since his controversial post Saturday.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.