Iran’s Top Paramilitary Spy Killed in Targeted Israeli Air Strike

The ⁠head of ‌the ⁠Iran Revolutionary Guards’ ​intelligence ‌organisation, Majid ​Khademi, was killed Monday in a targeted Israeli air strike.

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz made the announcement, AP reported.

“The Revolutionary Guard are shooting at civilians and we are eliminating the leaders of the terrorists,” Katz said. “Iran’s leaders live with a sense of being targeted. We will continue to hunt them down one by one.”

Katz added Israel had “severely damaged” Iran’s steel and petrochemical industries, as well.

“We will continue to crush the Iranian national infrastructure and lead to the erosion and collapse of the terrorist regime, and its capabilities to promote terror and fire at the state of Israel,” he said.

“Major General Majid Khademi, the powerful and educated head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy … at dawn today,” the Guards confirmed in a post on their Telegram channel.

Khademi took over for Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, who Israel killed in the 12-day war in June, as Breitbart News reported.

The AP further reports the Iran Revolutionary Guards’ ​intelligence ‌organisation wields vast powers within Iran and answers only to the country’s supreme leader.

It often has been linked to the detention of Western nationals or those with ties abroad. It also has been accused of carrying out extraterritorial killings and attacks targeting opponents of the country’s theocracy.