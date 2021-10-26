Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), whose sole purpose as chairman is making sure Democrats stay in the majority after the fast-approaching midterms, may run for New York Attorney General if the current AG runs for governor.

New York-based City & State magazine compiled a list of “wannabe” AG candidates for a possible Democrat primary, with Maloney a part of the list. The report indicated that the congressman would be a “powerbroker” in the race, particularly due to his “national donor network,” which he received from being elected DCCC chair.

In 2018, he had an unsuccessful campaign when he tried running for AG. In the end, he suspended the campaign and ran for reelection to his House seat.

The magazine wrote:

The absence of an upstate candidate means this Hudson Valley powerbroker might have an edge north of the Bronx County line. His national donor network could go a long way in a Democratic primary for statewide office, but it remains unclear whether Maloney is really interested in avenging his loss in the 2018 primary for state attorney general. A spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

City & State also acknowledged that a spokesperson for Maloney did not comment on the subject.

The congressman in the past has expressed concern over the weak approval ratings of President Joe Biden which have been plummeting since he was inaugurated. During a television appearance, he said, “Of course,” he was concerned about Biden’s approval ratings “heading south” after they were originally “pretty robust.”

At the time, Biden’s approval numbers were at a low of 43.5 percent. However, since then, the approval numbers have consistently gotten lower. Biden’s lowest approval number now is at 36.4 percent, after facing a botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and more recently, a supply chain crisis.

Camille Gallo, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which is in charge of helping Republican incumbents and winning back the House, said, “DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney is heading for exits because even he knows he’s terrible at his job and Democrats are about to lose their House majority.”

Recently, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), a non-partisan ethics watchdog, sent a complaint to the acting General Counsel for the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The complaint asked for an investigation into Maloney and the committee he chairs for allegedly violating the Federal Election Campaign Act.

FACT referred to reports claiming the DCCC spent $813 on an Air France flight weeks before Maloney and his husband were on vacation in France and Italy only weeks later. According to multiple reports and pictures posted on social media, they took tours and even attended a wedding.

The DCCC declined to comment to the New York Post on the details to what “DCCC business” went on in Europe or who the ticket was for, but said the tickets were bought “to conduct DCCC business with Americans living overseas” and did not pay for the chair’s trip.

