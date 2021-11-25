Outgoing longtime Texas Democrat, Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) announced she was endorsing Texas state House Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) to fill the congressional seat Johnson has held for decades, shortly after Crockett announced her candidacy Wednesday.

Crockett announced her candidacy to replace Johnson at an event on Wednesday. “I am ready to serve,” she said. “I’m asking that you believe this isn’t about me, it’s not about you, it’s about us.” Other elected officials were at the event to voice their support for Crockett as well, according to Dallas News.

“There’s so many more stories like that about Congresswoman Johnson. I want to be clear that this district has always had a fighter,” Crockett said about Johnson’s time in Congress. “She may not be on the cameras but when I tell you she’s done her part, I feel so proud to think that she would think that I’m worthy.”

“A vibrant congressional district like TX-30 needs a representative in Washington with high energy, a passion to fight for us, shrewd intelligence, leadership, and an incessant drive,” Johnson said in a statement endorsing Crockett shortly after her announcement. “After proudly serving the City of Dallas and Southern sector for 30 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, I firmly believe that Texas State Representative Jasmine Crockett is just the person we need in Congress at this critical time.”

Crockett, who’s a criminal defense and civil rights attorney by trait, is the only black freshman in the Texas legislature this year, having narrowly won a primary runoff last year, according to Dallas News.

Today I officially announced my candidacy for US Congress! My official statement is below along with early endorsements. Please consider supporting my candidacy $$$ SN: The Jury got it right. #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/78KXxKnwSM — Rep. Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) November 25, 2021

Johnson announced last weekend she would not be seeking reelection after her current term is finished. During the announcement, Johnson did not issue an endorsement at the time, noting that she would “recommend” a replacement: “I will retire, and I will recommend to you who is the best to follow me.”

The congresswoman’s retirement came after the House Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill — which was signed into law by President Joe Biden and passed the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, the Democrats’ reconciliation infrastructure bill. The bill was considered the “marquee legislation” for President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, which the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) revealed would add $750 billion to the American deficit over five years.

As Johnson picked her replacement, the congresswoman’s retirement comes as a blow to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)’s dwindling majority. Johnson has been a close confidant to the speaker and currently chairs the powerful Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

There are now 17 House Democrats who have announced they will not be running for reelection to either retiring or running for a different office, such as the Senate or a local position.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.