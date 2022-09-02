Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday endorsed Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) reelection campaign against his opponent, Democrat defund the police supporter Mandela Barnes.

“Ron Johnson is a proven leader and a champion for freedom and I am proud to offer my support for his re-election to the U.S. Senate,” Pompeo said in a press release.

Pompeo outlined his reasons:

His leadership has been crucial in advocating for economic prosperity and American small businesses with historic tax cuts, standing up for law and order by backing our law enforcement and border patrol, and fighting to protect our sovereignty. He understands the challenges facing Wisconsin families and I am confident he will continue to be an ally for freedom in the U.S. Senate.

Pompeo’s endorsement comes just as midterm campaigns are about to heat up after Labor Day. Polling shows Barnes has a slight 2-point lead over Johnson, a gap that has been closing in recent weeks.

Johnson said he was “honored” to receive the support from Pompeo, whom he called “a great patriot and champion of strong American leadership,” a statement from Johnson reads.

The candidate added:

The world is a dangerous place and we need proven leadership to hold China accountable, push back on Russian, North Korean and Iranian aggression, and strengthen our hand at home by ending reckless spending, fostering economic prosperity, securing our southern border, and continuing the fight for freedom.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s opponent, Mandela Barnes, has touted an endorsement from far-left Wisconsin State Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde. Omokunde, who posted on Instagram in 2015 about attending Garvey Fest in Milwaukee, the theme of which was “Ready for the Revolution,” posted on Instagram last year praising Assata Shakur, a convicted cop killer who fled to Cuba and has been applauded by Black Lives Matter.

Omokunde’s 2015 post on Instagram about attending the Garvey Fest is not by accident. The Garvey Fest is sponsored by Africans on the MOVE and the All-African People’s Revolutionary Party, an organization that calls for “the total liberation and unification of Africa under an all-African Socialist Government,” which they call “the primary objective of all Black revolutionaries throughout the world.”

Barnes is one of the most radical senate candidates in the 2022 cycle. Along with supporting the defunding of “over-bloated” police departments, ending cash bail, permitting driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants, and giving in-state college tuition rates to illegal immigrants, Barnes has objected to felons losing the right to vote and has supported the Green New Deal.

He favors an entirely government-run healthcare system, canceling the Senate filibuster, and packing the Supreme Court, and has pushed for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.