Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) slammed radical opponent Mandela Barnes on Monday for supporting President Joe Biden’s policies, which have fueled inflation, causing the American worker hardship.

Although the establishment media claimed Monday that inflation fell in August, Wisconsin households did not get any relief in the grocery store aisles. The median Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed Monday the national price of food at home jumped 0.7 percent compared with the previous month. Over the past 12 months, grocery prices have gone up 13.5 percent.

Households in Wisconsin specifically have experienced $673 of increased costs per month in August when compared to January of 2021.

“Americans are struggling to make ends meet but the disastrous Democrat policies that Mandela Barnes supports would make life worse,” Johnson’s spokesman Ben Voelkel told reporters. “Barnes is dangerous for Wisconsin, and he has proved that he is willing to sacrifice the wallets of working-class Americans and balloon our nation’s deficit spending to fundamentally transform our nation.”

The massive inflation, the highest the nation has seen in 39 years, has been fueled by Biden’s policies that radical Barnes supports:

Barnes praised the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which raises taxes by more than $300 billion and is projected to increase inflation in the short run.

Barnes supported the $1.9 American Rescue Plan, which fueled worsened inflation and expanded the federal deficit by $1.84 trillion.

Barnes said, “we gotta go big” about Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which also fueled inflation.

National polling shows 56 percent of Americans say Biden’s record inflation has caused them hardship, up from 49 percent in January and 45 percent in November. Twenty-four percent of respondents have reduced spending, are buying less, or are simply purchasing essential items only.

Barnes’s position on federal spending during 40-year high inflation is not the only radical policy he supports. He believes reducing prison populations is “sexy.” He has advocated for allowing felons to retain the right to vote and supported defunding “over-bloated” police departments, all while spending large amounts of money on security for himself during a crime wave.

Barnes has advocated for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), permitting driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants, and giving in-state college tuition to illegal immigrants. He favors an entirely government-run healthcare system, eliminating the Senate filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, and passing the Green New Deal. Barnes also derided small business owners as “selfish” for wanting to serve customers during the pandemic.

According to the polls, the Johnson-Barnes senate race is a tossup. The general election will be held on November 8.