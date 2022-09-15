Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reportedly believes Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) only has a 40 percent chance of winning the House majority come November, contradicting the speaker’s claim that she will actually gain seats.

Speaking Monday night a restaurant with multiple Democrat Senators, Schumer estimated Pelosi’s House majority is “in trouble” and only gave her a 40 percent chance of retaining the chamber, Punchbowl News reported.

Democrat senators at dinner were Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE), embattled Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Tom Carper (D-DE), embattled John Hickenlooper (D-CO), and Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Schumer also told the group he thinks Democrats have a 60 percent chance of holding the Senate with about 50 days to go before the midterm election. But he also reportedly raised concerns that Kelly’s senate reelection bid against Trump-endorsed Blake Masters is shaky. The majority leader apparently believes the race could be bust wide open if MAGA billionaire donor Peter Thiel writes more checks to expose Democrat policies in the state.

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) backed super PAC canceled about $8 million in ad spending in Arizona over the summer, and then suggested Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, should spend his private resources to make up some of the difference.

While the battle for the Senate rages, Pelosi and Democrat House leadership were ridiculed yesterday for claiming the Democrats will not just going to keep the House majority, but actually pick up seats. Many indicators suggest Pelosi and the radical Democrats will likely lose the House, including polls, midterm history, soaring inflation, and President Joe Biden’s approval rating.

For months on end, Republicans have been leading in midterm generic ballot polling, though polls are often wrong. But history suggests the president’s party is more likely to be the losing party in midterms. Moreover, Biden’s recessive and inflationary economy, the number one midterm issue, has kept his approval ratings low. Presidential approval ratings are one bellwether for midterm outcomes.

Biden’s approval among independents is worrisome for Democrats. Despite the establishment media’s claims that Biden’s polling numbers have improved, four polls over the last week have shown Biden’s approval rating among independents remains hovering just above 30 percent:

President Biden's Job Approval Rating among Independents (Sept 9-13) Fox News Poll:

Approve 30%

Disapprove 69% YouGov/Economist:

Approve 28%

Disapprove 59% Politico/Morning Consult:

Approve 35%

Disapprove 59% Civiqs:

Approve 32%

Disapprove 57% AVERAGE: 31/61 (-30) pic.twitter.com/IzY1EW4aEK — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 15, 2022

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.