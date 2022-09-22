WATCH: Michigan Attorney General Calls for ‘Drag Queen in Every School’

The Michigan Freedom Fund released an advertisement that shows footage of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel calling for “a drag queen in every school.”

The advertisement centers around comments from Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel, who remarked on camera, “I say this: a drag queen for every school! That — that is what would be fun for kids.”

“Our kids’ math and reading levels are falling to historic lows,” the ad goes on to note.

Nessel continues, saying “You know what’s not a problem for kids who are seeking a good education? Drag queens. Okay? Let me say this, drag queens, not only are drag queens not hurting our kids, drag queens make everything better.”

“Our children deserve better. They need real solutions,” the advertisement from the Michigan Freedom Fund concludes.

It was revealed that Nessel expressed support for “a drag queen in every school” earlier this summer, though the video had not yet been released. One article refers to the comments, which were delivered at a conference hosted by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, as a joke.

According to The Detroit News, Nessel disregarded parental concerns that their children may be exposed to drag queens at schools, which she called “fake issues.” The Democrat attorney general also complained about “wedge issues that don’t help us, that don’t heal us, but divide us.”

Dana Nessel is up for reelection on November 8th, and is facing off against Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General Matthew DePerno, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.