Arizona Police Association Endorses Blake Masters

Blake Masters received an endorsement from the Arizona Police Association (APA), who say the candidate will “always put Arizonans’ safety first.”

“On behalf of the Arizona Police Association, I am pleased to announce our endorsement of Blake Masters in Arizona,” APA President Justin Harris remarked.

Harris went on to say, “Blake will always back our men and women in blue, he will defend our great Constitution, and he believes strongly in enforcing the rule of law.”

“As Arizona’s next Senator, Blake will work at the federal level to stop drugs from flowing into our communities, call attention to the rise of violent crime in our cities, and prioritize security at our southern border,” Harris continued. He also stated, “Blake will always put Arizonans’ safety first.”

The Trump-endorsed Senate candidate responded to the endorsement from APA, saying, “Police officers put their lives on the line every day in order to protect us. I will always have their back in the U.S. Senate.”

Masters went on to note why support for law enforcement is so critical, remarking in a press release, “This is particularly important right now, as crime is soaring in Arizona thanks to soft-on-crime policies adopted by certain liberal city councils and championed by prominent Democrats like Mark Kelly and Joe Biden.”

Masters concluded, “Arizona’s police officers are heroes — I am honored to have their support and will make sure they have all the support they need to do their jobs and keep Arizonans safe.”

Blake Masters, who is supported by former president Donald Trump, has also been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council, who remarked, “Masters will save lives by ending Biden’s dangerous border policies and keeping organized crime in check.”

Blake Masters is set to debate his opponent, Democrat Mark Kelly, who has repeatedly voted against border security, on October 6th.

