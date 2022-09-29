Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday said inflation is one of the top three greatest midterm issues — after he and the Washington, DC, establishment enabled the passage of several massive spending bills that fueled soaring costs.

Over the past two years, McConnell voted for the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending, $1.9 trillion for COVID-19 corporate bailout, and $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bills – all items of legislation that have fueled inflation, according to experts.

When reporters asked McConnell about the greatest midterm issues facing Americans, he identified inflation as one of the top three. “The three big national issues that we’re going to be addressing here that people are most concerned about nationally are the ones that I mentioned: inflation, crime and open borders,” he said.

McConnell also noted inflation is an important issue Senate Republican candidates will highlight in their statewide campaigns. “That’s clearly what we’re going to be putting the focus on,” he added.

Polling consistently shows that inflation is the number one issue for midterm voters. McConnell’s political calculation of addressing inflation seems to be the right strategy to reclaim the Senate. But questions arise as to why McConnell and establishment Republicans did not block Biden from signing the massive spending packages.

August’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed the price of food at home jumped 0.7 percent compared with the previous month. Over the past 12 months, grocery prices have gone up 13.5 percent. In total, inflation is projected to cost American families $5,520 this year.

Recent polls reveal the GOP could retake the Senate despite soaring inflation. McConnell has even become more optimistic, giving Republicans a “50-50 shot” in November.

Senate races in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada have narrowed within the margin of error. In Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida, Republican candidates still hold leads. Arizona and New Hampshire appear to be the only swing states where Democrats have a larger advantage over Republicans.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.