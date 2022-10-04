Stacey Abrams Lies About Denying Outcome of Previous Election

Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams lied in a CNN interview, claiming that she did not deny the results of the previous election, which she lost.

In an interview on CNN, Abrams lied, saying that she “never denied the outcome” of the election she lost in 2018. But Abrams did deny the result of her race on numerous different occasions.

The interview came after a federal judge ruled against Abrams’ claims that voters were kept from voting in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

In a compilation of statements from Abrams, the Democrat candidate can be seen continuously denying the election results. Abrams claimed “We won,” “I didn’t lose, we got the votes,” and “we were robbed of an election.” She also called it a “stolen election” multiple times and contended, “It was not a free and fair election.”

Last night, Stacey Abrams claimed she “never denied the outcome” of her 2018 loss. But Abrams repeatedly said she “won” and the race was “stolen.” ROLL THE TAPE. pic.twitter.com/4PEHWg5YZY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 4, 2022

Incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp previously blasted Abrams, saying she was using claims of voter suppression for her own personal gain.

Governor Kemp charged, “She’s used this whole process to line her pockets, sow distrust in democratic institutions, and build her celebrity status, and using the legal system for her own political gain, quite honestly.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.