Worry About Joe Biden’s Inflation Hurting Senate Democrat Candidates

Worry among independent voters about President Joe Biden’s 39-year-high inflation is hurting Senate Democrat candidates throughout battleground states.

A key indicator of how a party will perform come election day in very close elections is the president’s approval rating. Biden’s approval among independents sunk four points in one week, according to a Wednesday Politico/Morning Consult poll. The poll sampled 2,006 registered voters from October 7-9 with a 2 point margin of error.

Last week, Biden’s approval rating among independents was 33 percent. Seven days later, Biden’s approval dropped to 29 percent, a huge dip in one week heading into the November 8 election just 27 days away.

One of the issues impacting Biden’s approval rating among independent voters in battleground states is his sagging economy. Sixty-six percent of independents believe Biden has “somewhat” or “strongly” mismanaged the economy. Only 27 percent approve of Biden’s management. Overall, 65 percent of independents disapprove of the job Biden is doing as President. Eighty-two percent say Biden’s America is “seriously” off track.

In battlegrounds of Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Arizona, Biden’s recessive economy is the number one issue. For Democrats to retain the Senate, they must hold North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania or prevent Republicans from winning any of five currently held Democrat seats: Georgia, New Hampshire, Nevada, Arizona, or Washington State.

Biden’s inflation, fueled by his war on American energy and massive spending, is giving Republican candidates a tremendous opportunity to highlight his failed policies. A Heritage Foundation study shows Americans have lost $4,200 in annual income since Biden assumed office.

“I have traveled to every city and town in this state and I have found there are three main issues on the mind of granite staters and they are Inflation…. Inflation…and Inflation,” New Hampshire Republican candidate Gen. Don Bolduc tweeted.

Bolduc has also held opponent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NV) accountable for the Democrats’ war on American energy and massive spending that has fueled inflation. “For the average American family paying $460 more each month for goods and services than they were just a year ago, you have President Biden and every single Senate Democrat, including my opponent Maggie Hassan, to thank,” he said in a campaign statement.

Arizona Republican candidate Blake Masters has also linked Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) to the state’s inflation, which has increased 13 percent in the Phoenix metro area. “Biden’s America is starting to feel like Soviet Russia,” Masters said. “He has voted for all the crazy spending that has caused this massive inflation.”

In Nevada, Republican candidate Adam Laxalt’s campaign is gaining momentum in part because of the Democrats’ inflationary policies that have caused the prices of goods to soar 12.7 percent. A USA Today/Suffolk University Poll found Wednesday the state’s economy remains the top issue with 43 percent of likely voters. Nearly half of respondents said their standard of living is worse now than it was two years ago.

“Nevadans are faced with the highest inflation rate they’ve seen in decades, making it harder for them to afford everyday goods and more expensive to raise their families,” Laxalt tweeted . “@CortezMasto’s record of voting with Biden on the economy 100% of the time is costing Nevadans $9,975/year.”